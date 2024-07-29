Everybody is excited for the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming 2024 campaign, including team owner Jim Irsay. However, the upcoming season might be a bit of a different experience for Irsay considering the fact that he still cannot walk as a result of undergoing surgery on his left leg all the way back in December.

In a scary situation, Irsay was found unresponsive in his home back in December, and it was revealed he was being treated for a severe respiratory illness. While he's made a recovery from that, he's still unable to walk due to the surgery he got on his leg. Irsay expects to be able to walk again in the near future, though, and he recently addressed the situation with the media.

“I know sometimes what our players can go through in terms of the rehab that I did, and I’m feeling great just trying to get this left leg stronger, which it will. It’s just great to be out here, and I’m so excited for the season and really excited for the Hall of Fame (ceremonies) as well as for (inductee) Dwight (Freeney). That’s a big deal for the franchise and really deserving for him.” – Jim Irsay, The Athletic

Jim Irsay still recovering from serious medical incident

Irsay's various medical issues are certainly worrying, but it seems like he's doing pretty well, aside from the fact he cannot walk yet. However, it seems like he should be able to soon if he keeps at it with his rehab on his leg, so that is a great sign. Considering how dire the situation seemed when it was first reported, it seems like Irsay is doing well.

The next big outing on Irsay's calendar will be when he presents Dwight Freeney during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and it's safe to say he is looking forward to that event. Freeney is one of the greatest Colts of all-time, so it's only fitting that Irsay plays a role in his induction into the Hall.

Irsay is also going to be looking forward to Indy's upcoming campaign, as they have high hopes for the team now that talented second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is back in the fold. Things are looking up for Irsay and the Colts, and it will be worth keeping an eye on his health status over the next few months as he tries to get back to walking.