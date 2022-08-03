‘Unacceptable’: Erik ten Hag goes off on Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United match early

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has hit a rocky patch. The star Portuguese striker has reportedly been looking to secure a move off of Manchester United after they failed to earn a spot in the Champions League for the upcoming season. Ronaldo is looking to join a team in the Champions League, which would require a transfer off of a United team he joined just last summer.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, a move off of Manchester United will probably be easier said than done. United’s manager Erik ten Hag has remained adament that Ronaldo will remain part of Manchester’s squad for the upcoming season, despite his desires to play Champions League soccer.

The latest twist in the drama came at United’s recent friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Ronaldo was subbed out after playing the first half, and was seen leaving the stadium before the end of the game while the rest of the team stayed for the remainder of the game. Once he caught wind of Ronaldo’s antics, ten Hag sounded less than pleased with his star striker.

“It is unacceptable for everyone. I am telling them it’s unacceptable. We are a team. A squad. Until the end we stay together.” – Erik ten Hag, ESPN

United may have a real problem on their hands if Cristiano Ronaldo continues to push for a move off their squad. Ronaldo was one of the only positives for United last season, and losing one of the best players in the world would be a catastrophic loss for a team looking to force their way back into the Champions League.

It appears as if rumors of Ronaldo’s departure will persist until the summer transfer window closes. And it looks like ten Hag and Manchester United may have a battle on their hands if they are intent on keeping Ronaldo on board for the upcoming season.