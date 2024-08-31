Fantasy football is all about capitalizing on hidden value, building out your roster to certain strengths, and always focusing on improving your weaknesses. While there are multitudes of roster-building strategies to follow in your drafts, every path you take has undervalued players sprinkled throughout.

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the quarterback position is chocked full of talent, both big names and underrated options. With Josh Allen and others leading the way, you will need to take them quite high if you want them on your rosters.

Instead, consider targeting one of the following undervalued quarterbacks for your roster, which come at a massive discount and allow you to fill up other positions first. Do you agree with any of these names?

All draft data, as well as player stats and average draft position (ADP) numbers, are pulled from the Sleeper platform, following a point-per-reception (PPR) scoring format for a 10-team league.

First up is Jordan Love, who is coming off his first season leading the Green Bay Packers, which he turned into a massive contract extension this offseason. Now as the highest-paid QB in the NFL, Love is looking to string together a strong second year as the starter in Titletown, as the Packers look to figure into the NFC playoff picture.

Currently, Love is being drafted as the QB10, slotting in behind Kyler Murray and ahead of Brock Purdy. His ADP of 80 puts him around the end of round eight, which feels like a nice discount for the QB5 last season.

Love finished so high last year due to his high touchdown numbers (32), and while he should throw for more than 30 in 2024, more of a focus will likely be put on running the ball with offseason addition Josh Jacobs now in the fold. Even though we don’t know which receiver will be his top target, the amount of weapons Love has at his disposal gives him a great chance at finishing higher than his current draft position.

The prized rookie who was the second QB selected in April’s NFL Draft comes in at second on our undervalued quarterbacks list. Joining the Washington Commanders’ offense that has desperately needed an injection of talent at the QB position looks to finally have that.

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who helped lead Murray to three consecutive top-10 fantasy finishes, is in charge of the offense for the Commanders, which should pair perfectly with Daniels’ skill set. Seen as a dual-threat option, Daniels is not afraid to mix things up with his legs, although his passing skills are severely underrated.

Terry McLaurin is the top fantasy target in Washington’s offense, with ancillary options like rookies Luke McCaffrey and Ben Sinnott, as well as Zach Ertz, Noah Brown, and others, picking up the slack. After trading Jahan Dotson to the Eagles, this offense may rely on their rookie QB to lead the way, music to the ears of your fantasy football roster.

Not known for producing fantasy-relevant players, it might be time to pay attention to the Washington offense moving forward. Trusting a rookie as your QB1 is a tall task, but Daniels and his ADP of 115 is a no-brainer.

The offseason was brutal to Justin Herbert’s fantasy football stock, as he went from being included in mid-tier conversations to dropping way down draft boards. With both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams departing this offseason, Herbert’s receiver room looks night and day different from last season.

But so is the offensive approach, as Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman are implementing more of a run-focused attack on the shoulders of two former Ravens, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. All that is to say that Herbert’s stock has never been lower, and it is a perfect time to “buy the dip” as they say.

The offensive staff understands Herbert’s value and won’t shy away from using him, but the game plan will look different than previous seasons, that is for sure. But coming off the board as QB16 near pick 124 is absurd, putting him just above Trevor Lawrence.

The case to be made for Herbert is simple – injuries limited Herbert to only 13 games last season, and that, combined with the new scheme, has tanked his stock. But Herbert will still get his chances to lead the offense, he will still be asked to throw 28-plus times per game, and he will be able to be a QB2, perfect if you decide to punt on drafting a quarterback until the double-digit rounds.

Things don’t seem to change for Jared Goff, as 2024 is yet another year that he is a big-time value in your fantasy football drafts. Back-to-back QB1 seasons (QB7, QB10) have solidified Goff in the Detroit Lions’ offense, a unit that again should rank near the top in most main stat categories.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, David Montgomery, and Jameson Williams are the key cogs in the Detroit offense, and they are all super important to helping Goff factor into the QB1 discussion. Having attempted over 600 passes for only the second time in his career, Goff threw for 30 TDs and over 4,500 yards last season, numbers that he should sniff again this year.

The two-headed backfield attack could earn more work on the ground this season, but that shouldn’t point you away from Goff. Coming off the board as QB14 behind Caleb Williams and Tua Tagovailoa is an overcorrection by the fantasy football market, providing you with a great chance to grab a potential QB1 late (and even better, if you can stack him with St. Brown).

The final quarterback on our 2024 undervalued quarterbacks list is a former Super Bowl champion who is on the downswing of his career but still can be propped up with two top receivers – it’s time to talk about Matthew Stafford.

Gone are his gunslinger days dating back to Detroit, and gone are the days of the Los Angeles Rams relying on Stafford to throw the ball 45-plus times per game. But don’t be fooled by Stafford’s age – the former Georgia Bulldog should be, at worst, be able to repeat his QB15 performance from last season, as long as he is healthy.

Having both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to throw balls to elevate Stafford into QB2 territory, with the potential for a few QB1 weeks mixed in. In a two-QB, Superflex league, Stafford would be a good investment, but in a 1QB league, he should go undrafted and could find his way onto your bench as your backup.

For Stafford, his ADP (163) means there really is no bad value at that point, if he is even drafted at all. So take a chance on a QB that could absolutely provide some value, especially because he plays over half of his games inside.