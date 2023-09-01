The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff opened the season with a 42-7 loss to Tulsa Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Golden Lions looked impressive and showed that they can be competitive in the SWAC and against other HBCUs as the season progresses.

UAPB took an early 7-0 lead after defensive back Kyre Williams intercepted Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton and had a 17-yard return to the Tulsa 18-yard line. UAPB quarterback Mekhi Hagens a few possessions later threw a 13-yard pass that was caught by Kenji Lewis that put the team at Tulsa's one-yard line. On the next play, Michael Jamerson ran the ball up the middle for a touchdown.

Turnovers were a big part of the game, as UAPB intercepted two passes and recovered one fumble. The Golden Lions defense kept the game competitive, holding the Golden Hurricanes scoreless to finish the first quarter. Tulsa caught fire in the second quarter, scoring fourteen unanswered points on a rushing touchdown by Cardell Williams and a deep pass thrown by Cardell Williams to Marquis Shoulders for an 80-yard touchdown reception. UAPB didn't score again in the contest.

UAPB runningback Johness Davis finished the game rushing for 82 yards with an average of 4.8 yards per carry. BJ Curry also contributed with nine rushing yards. Wide receiver Kenjji Lewis finished the game with five catches for 64 yards.

Defensive back Kyre Williams led the defensive effort recording five tackles and the interception that set up UAPB's first and only scoring drive. Laprel Boyd also tallied an interception as well as a forced fumble.

UAPB demonstrated their ability to create turnovers, forcing three takeaways from Tulsa while only committing one turnover themselves. Their defensive effort was further highlighted by two interceptions and disruptive pass coverage.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will face off against Eddie George and Tennessee State in the 34th annual Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday, September 9th, at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on HBCU Go.