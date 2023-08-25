Florida A&M’s head football coach Willie Simmons has hired former Florida State defensive standout and CFL All-Star Pat Watkins and former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football coach, Doc Gamble to his coaching staff, per his comments during the 220 Quarterback Club luncheon on Wednesday. Watkins will serve as coach of the defensive backs while Gamble will coach special teams.

Both Watkins and Gamble were present at the 2020 Quarterback Club luncheon with Simmons and spoke about the hires.

“It's an honor to be here…I look forward to working with Coach Simmons to bring home a [championship] sooner or later,” Watkins said in the meeting.

Gamble spoke about his excitement to join the team as well as an interesting perspective about preparing to play FAMU before he was let go by the Golden Lions.

“I did my homework because [at] my last school I got let go before we played FAMU and I told those guys say we had four games left and if we had a chance we could have won them all. And they were like, ‘Nah Doc, hold up. FAMU, we probably wouldn't have beat them. The other ones, yeah. But FAMU, nah.' So, I did my little homework…I called [Coach Simmons]. it was an easy conversation…I said yes because want to win a championship.”

Live and breathe HBCUs? 🚨 Get trending HBCU news, viral content, graphics, and more delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gamble, who was previously let go by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the middle of the 2022 season, brings valuable experience in the SWAC to FAMU's coaching staff. Prior to his firing, the Golden Lions had a 2-5 overall record and were winless in the SWAC. Gamble's coaching career began in 2018 when he joined Cedric Thomas' staff as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He was subsequently promoted to head coach in April 2020.

Watkins, a former Florida State football safety and cornerback, had an impressive career for the Seminoles. He recorded 205 total tackles and 10 interceptions in the 49 games he played for the Seminoles. He was then selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 138th pick in the 2006 NFL draft. Watkins later played for the San Diego Chargers in 2010 before transitioning to the CFL. Watkins finished his career in the NFL with 128 total tackles and 4 interceptions.

In the CFL, he played for the Toronto Argonauts from 2012 to 2013 and the Edmonton Eskimos from 2014 to 2016. Watkins achieved great success in the CFL, winning two Grey Cups and being selected as a CFL All-Star three times.

Willie Simmons and Florida A&M will start their season against Jackson State in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida. The game kicks off at 3 PM and will be aired on ESPN.