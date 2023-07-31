The University of Virgin Islands has hired its first female athletic director in the institution's 61-year history. Dr. Karen M. Carty takes the helm of the department after a nineteen-year career in the profession. UVI President Dr. David Hall talked enthusiastically about the hire of Carty.

“I am personally excited to have Dr. Carty join the University and lead our Athletics Department. She brings a wealth of experience and an authentic connection to the Virgin Islands, and the University. She is just what we need to expand and improve athletics at UVI. As we join a new conference in the NAIA, Dr. Carty is just the type of leader to take us to the next level of competitiveness.”

“I am thankful to President Hall, Provost McKayle, Interim AD Pole, and the search committee for selecting me to be the next Director of Athletics at the University of the Virgin Islands,” Dr. Carty said of her hire. “To be the first female AD at UVI is a major accomplishment, but what is even more special to me is that I get to serve in a leadership position on the campuses where my parents attended college. UVI has been in my blood since I was born, and I look forward to working hard to usher UVI Athletics into a new era of success.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dr. Karen M. Carty served as Assistant Commissioner for Strategic Communications for the MEAC, where her duties included being the conference's primary media contact for football, men's basketball, and softball, as well as Commissioner requests and broadcast initiatives. She also served as an executive producer for the MEAC Digital Network and led the creation of the ESPN+ series “MEAC Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Coca-Cola”.

The October 16, 2021 premiere on the campus of South Carolina State marked the first time an FCS conference produced its own pregame show. Dr. Cathy also worked in positions at Grambling, South Carolina State, and Baltimore City Community College.

Dr. Carty is a graduate of Norfolk State University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in general business with an emphasis in marketing in 2004. She received her master's degree in sports management from the United States Sports Academy in Daphne, Ala. in 2009 and her doctorate in higher education administration from Bradley University in May.