Gameloft has developed a simulation role-playing game inside the World of Disney entitled, Disney Dreamlight Valley, where you meet all characters from the famous animation franchise. You will be able to meet characters along the way and here is a list of all characters you can unlock so far in Disney Dreamlight Valley.



If you are a fan of the Walt Disney Company, you will certainly enjoy the game since you will be able to interact with a lot of familiar faces from the classic gang of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to more modern ones such as Anna and Elsa from Frozen. There are also Pixar characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear for you to meet when playing Disney Dreamlight Valley.



The real question now is which characters are already out and who can you bring to your island. This guide will show you how you can unlock them to help you with your island.

Unlocking Characters

There are a two surefire ways to unlock each character in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here are the ways on how to do them:

Travel to the Realms inside Dream Castle and complete each character’s questline. Each character will have a different quest to unlock them.

Simply unlock new areas of Dreamlight Valley that already have characters living inside them. You will already get them after.

The best way to get new characters is of course option 1 from the list, where you will visit their Realms in Dream Castle and completing each of their quests to try and talk to them to move to Dreamlight Valley. Then again, you need to collect a lot of Dreamlight by completing your dreamlight duties, reaching dreamlight milestones, and crafting them from dream shards. This will take a while to do but this is the most reliable one to unlock them. The next best way of unlocking characters is to open new areas in Dreamlight Valley because some of the areas will already have characters waiting to meet you. An example would be the Forest of Valor that has Donald Duck and Kristoff in the area. Another is Ursula having to complete quest provided after you enter Dazzle Beach. Both of these ways will unlock new characters to join you in your island.



All Characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley Now

Gameloft will be adding more characters in the future however, here are all of the characters available to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of now:

CHARACTER FRANCHISE Merlin The Sword in the Stone Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends Minnie Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends Scrooge McDuck Mickey Mouse & Friends Goofy Mickey Mouse & Friends Donald Duck Mickey Mouse & Friends Remy Ratatouille Wall-E Wall-E Moana Moana Maui Moana Ursula The Little Mermaid Ariel The Little Mermaid Prince Eric The Little Mermaid Anna Frozen Elsa Frozen Kristoff Frozen Mother Gothel Tangled Scar The Lion King Buzz Lightyear Toy Story Woody Toy Story Stitch Lilo & Stitch

All of the characters above are ready to be unlocked to join you in your island. Again, all you need to do is to travel in each of their Realms inside Dream Castle and complete each character’s storyline, or unlock new areas of Dreamlight Valley to have default characters joining you already. Word is that they will add more characters in the near future but we have yet to hear a release date from the developer. Most of them might come next year for the next update.

