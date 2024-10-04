Before last season, it had been over a decade since UNLV experienced a winning season. The Rebels finished the year with an impressive 9-5 record, something they hadn't accomplished since 1984 when they notched their only double-digit win season in program history. For the 2024 season, the Rebels are off to another strong start with a 4-0 record.

UNLV has handled its business against two Big 12 teams, an FCS team, and a Mountain West conference opponent, securely defeating Fresno State last week. Their performance has been so impressive that it earned them their first AP Top 25 ranking in program history. The No. 25 Rebels now return to Power 4 competition in Week 6, hosting the ACC's Syracuse (3-1).

For Syracuse, they are just two points away from being undefeated, which could have made this a Top 25 matchup. However, a loss to Stanford in Week 3 halted those plans. Last week, the Orange bounced back with a 42-14 victory over Holy Cross.

The competition ramps up for both teams in this Friday night matchup. The Rebels will look to build on their momentum from last season and secure another win against a Power 4 opponent. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for UNLV against Syracuse in Week 6.

Ricky White III scores at least one touchdown

One of the most productive players on UNLV's offense is Ricky White III. He leads the team in receptions (20), receiving yards (253), and touchdown catches (5)—all by a wide margin compared to the rest of the receiving corps. White has found the end zone in two of the Rebels' four games this season. He’ll look to add to his tally against Syracuse on Friday night.

Hajj-Malik Williams runs from at least 60 yards, passes for 150 yards, scores one touchdown

No one quite knew what to expect when Matt Sluka suddenly decided to call in his redshirt, alleging that a UNLV staff member promised him $100,000 that was never granted. However, the transition from Sluka to Hajj-Malik Williams seemed nearly seamless last week. Williams went 13-for-16 with 182 yards, adding another 119 yards on the ground for a total of four touchdowns. It was truly a career-type game for Williams.

Facing the Orange will present a different challenge for UNLV and Williams. While his rushing ability will undoubtedly test Syracuse's defense, the Orange may be better equipped to handle him than UNLV's previous opponents. He could still put up solid numbers, passing for 150 yards while adding 60 or more on the ground, but it won't be a repeat of last week's performance.

UNLV defense allows most points all season

Only one game for UNLV has been decided by one score—their Week 3 win over Kansas, where they edged out the Jayhawks 23-20. In every other matchup, they’ve blown out their opponents, particularly at home, where they have an average margin of victory of 51.5 points and have allowed just 14 points in both home games.

Despite the home-field advantage this week, Syracuse is set to be the best offense the Rebels have faced so far. The Orange have scored at least 24 points in every game, averaging 31 points per contest. Expect the Rebels to give up at least 21 points or more to Syracuse.

UNLV loses to Syracuse in Week 6

We might be witnessing the best UNLV football team ever under Barry Odom. Who knows, this squad could be the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff this year. However, they'll face a solid Syracuse team that, as mentioned, is just a few points away from being undefeated.

This matchup will undoubtedly be UNLV's toughest test so far, and possibly the most difficult they’ll face all year. They’ll have to find a way to contain former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who has been impressive this season. McCord currently ranks 9th in passing yards (1,459) and is tied for 4th in passing touchdowns (14). Ultimately, he'll be the x-factor in this game, likely leading the Orange to a victory in Las Vegas. As of now, Syracuse is a 6.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. Expect them to cover that spread.