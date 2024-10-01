ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A ranked UNLV looks to stay undefeated as they face Syracuse. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Syracuse-UNLV prediction and pick.

Syracuse enters the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. They opened with a win over Ohio before facing Georgia Tech. Syracuse would open a large lead, leading 31-14 in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech made a comeback, but it was too late as Syracuse one 31-28. They would then struggle against Stanford. Stanford led at the half, but Syracuse would take the lead in the fourth quarter. Still, Stanford hit a field goal as time expired to win the game 26-24. Syracuse would rebound though, beating Holy Cross 42-14.

Meanwhile, UNLV is 4-0 on the year. They would start with wins over Houston, Utah Tech, and Kansas. Then, their starting quarterback would decide to leave the team over NIL issues, leaving UNLV needing a new quarterback against Fresno State. UNLV was dominant, taking a 21-0 lead into the half, and growing it to 31-0. They would go on to win 59-14.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is led by Kyle McCord. He has completed 114 passes for 177 yards. He has 1,459 yards this year with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. He has been sacked nine times this year but also has a rushing touchdown. The running game has been led by LeQuint Allen. Allen has run 54 times this year for 287 yards and one touchdown. Allen also has 168 receiving yards and a score. Meanwhile, Will Nixon has 19 carries for 76 yards.

In the receiving game, Trebor Pena has led the way. He has 26 receptions for 316 yards and five touchdowns on the year. Jackson Meeks has also been solid, with 19 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Umari Hatcher has also been solid, with 12 receptions for 218 yards and two scores. Tight end Oronde Gadsden rounds out the top targets. He has 16 receptions for 217 yards and three scores.

Syracuse is 66th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 76th in opponent yards per game. They are 93rd against the rush while sitting 54th against the pass. Fadil Diggs has been solid, sitting third on the team in tackles while having two sacks. Meanwhile, King Joseph Edwards has three sacks on the year. Devin Grant has been solid in the secondary. He has three passes defended with an interception. Jayden Bellamy has two passes defended with an interception and a touchdown. Finally, Clarence Lewis has five pass breakups this year.

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Matt Sluka gone from the team, it will be Hajj-Malik Williams leading the way. He completed 13-16 passes this year for 182 yards. He has three touchdown passes while not throwing an interception. Further, he has run well. He has run the ball 22 times this year for 207 yards and a touchdown.

The running game has been led by the quarterbacks, but running backs have made an impact. Kylin James has 24 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown. Greg Burrell has 28 carries for 150 yards and a score. Finally, Jai'Den Thomas has 25 carries for 95 yards with two touchdowns. In the receiving game, Ricky White has led the way. He has 20 receptions for 253 yards White has scored five times this year. Meanwhile, Jacob De Jesus has seven receptions for 134 yards with two scores.

The UNLV defense has been great this year. They are 11th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 27th in opponent yards per game. They are 13th against the rush, while sitting 73rd against the pass. Jackson Woodard has led the way. He leads the team with 31 tackles while having three sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception. Further, Jalen Cantalon is second on the team in tackles, while having two pass breakups, and four interceptions on the year. He took one of those back for a touchdown. Finally, Johnathan Baldwin has five pass breakups and two interceptions on the year.

Final Syracuse-UNLV Prediction & Pick

While the UNLV defense has been strong this year, they have not faced someone who has played at the level of Kyle McCord. McCord is playing well this year and doing a solid job of spreading the ball around. Still, UNLV has a running game, which is how Stanford beat Syracuse. They relied heavily on their two backs, while Ashton Daniels, the quarterback was able to make plays. The biggest concern for Syracuse will be turnovers. Kyle McCord threw two interceptions in the loss to Stanford and now faces a team that is third in the nation in turnover margin and averages 2.7 takeaways per game. UNLV has nine interceptions already this year and will add to that against Syracuse.

