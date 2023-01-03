By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Development for Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game appears to be in full swing this 2023.

Massive Entertainment, the studio behind Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, will be handling Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game. The game whose actual title has not yet been revealed was announced back in January 2021. It will be a collaborative effort between Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games and will be a “story-driven, open-world experience within the Star Wars galaxy that will also utilize the studio’s cutting-edge technology and advancements, including the Snowdrop engine.”

Ubisoft Creative Director Julian Gerighty encouraged Star Wars fans to ‘join the adventure,’ saying in a tweet that “2023 is going to be huge for us,” which could signify major development efforts will be done on the game this year. While the game still doesn’t have a release date or window, this could lead to a late 2024 or early 2025 release for the upcoming Ubisoft Star Wars game.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reported that Disney wants a new Star Wars game released every six months. This explains the unusually large number of Star Wars games in the works right now. Aside from Ubisoft’s Massive Star Wars game, there is also the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor title coming out this March, and there’s also the upcoming Star Wars game by Skydance New Media with industry veteran Amy Hennig at the helm. In total, here are all of the different upcoming Star Wars titles in the pipeline:

Untitled Star Wars game (Skydance Media)

Untitled Star Wars FPS game (Respawn Entertainment)

Untitled Star Wars Strategy game (Respawn Entertainment)

Untitled Open-World game (Ubisoft Massive)

Star Wars: Eclipse (Quantic Dream)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake (Saber Interactive)

Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)

Star Wars: Hunters (Zynga)

That’s four untitled Star Wars games and four titled Star Wars games on the pipeline, with at least two (Jedi – Survivor, and Hunters) bookmarked for a 2023 release.