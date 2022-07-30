US Congressman drops huge update on Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in detainment in Russia after she was found with a weed pen several months ago in Moscow. But, it appears she could be coming back home to the USA very soon.

US Congressman Colin Allred spoke to TMZ Sports on Friday and revealed they’ve made a “very good” offer to Vladimir Putin and Russia and there is serious optimism Griner will be released soon.

“The ball is entirely in the Russians’ court,” Allred said Friday out on Capitol Hill … before adding, “I think prospects, in my opinion, look better now than they have really at any point since Brittney Griner was taken.”

Russia was proposing a swap for an arms dealer that is currently imprisoned in the States. Griner pled guilty recently to charges of carrying hashish oil and faces a possible 10 years in prison. Joe Biden and the White House have been trying to negotiate a deal to get her out of Russia however and it’s looking more and more like that will become a reality soon.

Allred did point out that he believes the Russians will want to lay down a sentence on Brittney Griner before agreeing to any swap, but he is still believing it will get done:

“I think it’s a matter of time,” Allred said. “but I think it’s going to get done.”

Tere are many corrupt things that go on in Russia and Griner is being held captive for hashish oil. It frankly feels wrong. Brittney Griner deserves to be back in the United States ASAP.