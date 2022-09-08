Carlos Alcaraz equals impressive Rafael Nadal feat with thrilling US Open win over Jannik Sinner

After the second-longest match in US Open history, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious, defeating Jannik Sinner in five, hard-fought sets. Not only was the win a dramatic one for Alcaraz, who rallied back from a two-set-to-one deficit, but it was also a historic one. Alcaraz equaled this impressive Rafael Nadal feat with the US Open win, per ESPN Stats and Info.

At 19 years old, Carlos Alcaraz is first teenager to reach a men's major semifinal since Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open. Alcaraz is also the youngest semifinalist at the @usopen since Pete Sampras won it at 19 in 1990. pic.twitter.com/cq7Xv39sUO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2022

Per ESPN, Carlos Alcaraz, who is 19 years old, became the first teenager to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open. In addition to his countryman, Alcaraz also entered the territory of another tennis legend, Pete Sampras.

Alcaraz is the youngest US Open semifinalist since Sampras won the title in 1990 as a 19-year-old. Talk about being in good company!

The Spaniard made waves back in May when he bested Nadal and Djokovic at the Madrid Open. It seemed to be his coming out party on the tour, though he bowed out of the French Open in the quarterfinal.

Still, it was hard not to think that Carlos Alcaraz had a bright future. Now, that bright future appears to be playing out before our very eyes.

Alcaraz has a chance to become the youngest world no. 1 in rankings history. It won’t be easy, though. American Frances Tiafoe, the man who knocked out Rafael Nadal, awaits him in the semifinal.

Casper Ruud, also gunning for world no. 1, is playing at a high level and is in the other semifinal against Karen Khachanov.

However, no one would be surprised if Carlos Alcaraz is the last man standing at the US Open.