It almost feels like everything Jude Bellingham is touching is turning into gold at the moment. The new Real Madrid superstar couldn't have started his career at the Spanish capital in a more perfect way. We don't think even he would have imagined the impact he has had in Real Madrid colors.

By getting on the scoresheet for the Los Blancos for the fourth consecutive game, Bellingham has equaled the record of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend is a Real Madrid legend, scoring 450 goals across nine seasons with the Los Blancos. Considering Bellingham wasn't even known for his goalscoring skills before his La Liga move makes this achievement even more impressive.

After his move in 2009, Ronaldo opened his account by scoring in his first four appearances for the club, which was a record until today. Both Bellingham and the Real Madrid legend have scored five goals in their first four games for the club. Nobody expects Bellingham to match Ronaldo's tally of 450 goals across 432 games, but if he can even manage half of this achievement, he will be worth every penny.

This historic achievement came yesterday in a titanic tussle between Real Madrid and Getafe. After the scoreline was 1-1, Bellingham popped up in the 95th minute. The Englishman capitalized on an error from the Getafe goalkeeper, who pushed Lucas Vasquez's effort straight into his path.

Bellingham will grab all the headlines, but credit must be given to manager Carlo Ancelotti. After losing Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad, nobody expected his team to replace the Frenchman's goals this quickly. However, a change in the system appears to be ticking all the boxes for him and Bellingham.