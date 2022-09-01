Tiger Woods’ parting message after bearing witness to Serena Williams’ ‘greatness’

Serena Williams is a legend among legends. She is revered by anyone who has ever played tennis, and apparently just about any athlete. On Wednesday night, she took on the second seed Anett Kontaveit and beat her in three sets, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the US Open.

After the match, a number of famous athletes posted messages to social media. But maybe none of them truly incapsulate how we are all feeling more than Tiger Woods’ message. He didn’t say much to Williams and also didn’t need to.

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

“It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams,” Woods tweeted.

Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam title back in 1999 at, of all places, the U.S. Open. Since that time, she has gone on to win 22 more Grand Slam titles, including five more U.S. Opens. Williams is widely regarded as not only the greatest women’s tennis player of all-time, but one of the best athletes of all-time.

She has entered, and deservedly so, the territory in sports held by only the greatest of the greats. That includes Woods, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, to name a few. Athletes who have grown to be bigger than the sport itself. She has done so much for women’s tennis and helping expand the inclusiveness of the sport worldwide.

Williams is a trailblazer, alongside her sister, Venus Williams. It will be a sad day when we all have to say goodbye to her on the court. But as she said after Wednesday night’s win, she still has some left in the tank.

Her next match comes against unranked Ajla Tomljanovic. The earliest she could face a ranked opponent at this point would be the quarterfinals.