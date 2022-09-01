‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the game. Greatness recognizes greatness, which is why LeBron James has nothing but love for Serena Williams after her US Open upset victory against WTA #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit.

LeBron took to his Instagram story to show love to Serena Williams by making “goat noises”, a hilarious tribute to a fellow greatest-of-all-time candidate. LeBron posted the video with the caption, “@SerenaWilliams 🐐 TALK!! KEEP GOING!!! 👏🏾”

LeBron 🐐 Serena pic.twitter.com/ul4omiJWTM — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) September 1, 2022

LeBron has such an amusing sense of humor, even if his comedy sometimes borders on the extremely cheesy.

LeBron, now 37 years old, knows a thing or two about continuing to perform at an elite level despite being at an advanced age. Both LeBron and Williams, now 40 years of age, are known for their longevity, with the former tearing rims down since his arrival on the scene in the early 2000s and the latter winning her first grand slam in 1999, when Williams defeated Martina Hingis to claim her first major silverware.

Serena Williams, who is approaching her retirement, is looking to add to her tally of 23 grand slam victories, which already leads the mark in women’s tennis singles history. LeBron, meanwhile, is a mere 1,326 points away from surpassing fellow Laker legend Kareem-Abdul Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Both Williams and LeBron are chasing after more history, which is what makes the two more than deserving to be called the greatest in their respective sports.

Williams is set to face Ajla Tomljanović in the next round of the US Open. LeBron James, like the rest of us, will be tuning in to witness Williams’ pursuit of glory before her retirement.