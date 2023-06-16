There were no hotter performances in golf on Thursday than the show put up by Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler in the first round of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club North Course. Just after Fowler shot a 62 to finish the opening round and set a new US Open record, Schauffele followed suit and also concluded his day with a 62.

Schauffele and Fowler definitely loved the way they kicked things off at the US Open, with the former even asking the latter if they could make as loud of noise again on Day 2.

Fowler started his day with three consecutive birdies. He had a birdie in six of the first 10 holes and finished the opening round with a total of 10 birdies. Schauffele had eight birdies but unlike Fowler, who had a couple of bogeys, made par in all other holes.

Despite their scorching US Open starts, Schauffele and Fowler can't relax one bit. Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson, Brian Harman, and Rory McIlroy are all still breathing down their necks. Anyone can get hot in the next rounds, while Schauffele and Fowler are still exposed to risks of a collapse. Clark and Johnson finished the first round tied for third place with 64 scores, while Harman and McIlroy are tied with 65.

In any case, having solid starts put both Schauffele and Fowler in ideal positions. Both golfers are still in search of their first major title win. Schauffele came closest to one when he had T-2s at the 2019 Masters Tournament and The Open Championship. Fowler also had a couple of T-2s in his career during major events (2014 US Open, 2014 Open Championship).