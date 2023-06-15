The US Open was expected to carry plenty of intriguing storylines. For example, the fact that Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy were paired together to begin play following the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger was interesting on its own. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson expressed his excitement for the event. However, it was Rickie Fowler who stole headlines on Thursday to kickoff the tournament.

Prior to Thursday, no player had ever made 10 birdies in a US Open round. That changed when Fowler accomplished the impressive feat in the opening round of the 2023 US Open, per U.S. Open (USGA) on Twitter. It should be noted that Justin Thomas made nine birdies and one eagle in 2017. Nevertheless, Fowler's historic performance drew plenty of reaction from Twitter.

“Men's golfers to shoot 62 at a major championship: Branden Grace (2017 Open) Rickie Fowler (2022 U.S. Open),” Lukas Weese wrote on Twitter.

“PAR ON 9: BREAKS US OPEN RECORD, ALSO TIES LOWEST SCORE IN A MAJOR. BIRDIE ON 9: HOLDS THE RECORD FOR LOWEST ROUND IN A MAJOR,” Rickie Fowler Tracker shared on Twitter.

Rickie Fowler's first day of the tournament was truly incredible. The question is whether he can remain consistent throughout the course of the US Open. Fowler is a talented golfer without question, but he's endured his share of ups and downs.

As of this story's publication, Fowler shares the lead with Xander Schauffele at -8. He will attempt to continue playing well as the weekend rolls on. Although Fowler probably won't record 10 brides in a single day again in this tournament, he has a realistic chance of winning.