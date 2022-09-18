Frances Tiafoe became a breakout tennis star when he made it all the way to the semifinals of the 2022 US Open men’s singles tournament. Although he was not able to reach the finals of that tournament, he turned plenty of heads, and the fact that he made that deep run on home soil has only made more people notice him. So when he showed up to watch the game live at College Park Saturday between the Maryland Terrapins and the SMU Mustangs, he deservedly got rousing applause from Maryland football fans.

Tennis star and College Park legend Frances Tiafoe got a huge applause as he was shown on the video board. He just finished up an historic U.S. Open run where he lost in the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/FpWbJQSCVC — Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) September 17, 2022

Frances Tiafoe is well known around College Park not only because of his tennis success but also because he was born and raised in Maryland. His father was formerly a head of maintenance at a USTA regional training center in College Park, so there has always been a connection between Tiafoe and Maryland.

At the 2022 US Open, Frances Tiafoe defeated no. 14 Diego Schwartzman in the third round but it was his ground-shaking victory over no. 2 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round that really had the tennis world talking about him. He took down the tennis legend in four sets to get himself a ticket to the quarterfinals where he edged out no, 9 Andrey Rublev.

In the semifinals, Frances Tiafoe lost a five-setter to then-no. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who eventually became the tournament’s champion.

Nevertheless, Tiafoe has put himself on everyone’s radar, including those of casual tennis fans.

Frances Tiafoe’s semifinals appearance at the 2022 US Open was his deepest run in a Grand Slam tournament so far in his career.