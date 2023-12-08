US Soccer has revealed plans for a new center located in Fayette County, Georgia, near downtown Atlanta ahead of the 2025 World Cup

US Soccer has revealed plans for a new state-of-the-art training center located in Fayette County, Georgia, just 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, reported by GOAL. Anticipated to be the focal point for the growth of US soccer in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, the 200-acre facility will serve as the home for all 27 of the United States' national teams, encompassing senior men's and women's squads, as well as youth setups.

The decision to establish the training center in Fayette County followed a thorough evaluation of nine potential sites. Atlanta stood out due to its favorable climate and its proximity to a major airport, facilitating convenient travel for US National Team players, particularly those based in Europe. Auston Trusty, USMNT midfielder and Sheffield player, acknowledged the practical advantages, stating, “A lot of USMNT team guys now are overseas, so it's just a shorter flight, and a lot easier to get to, straight to the east coast.”

U.S. Soccer CEO and Secretary General JT Baston, spearheading the site selection process, expressed his enthusiasm for the chosen location. Baston remarked, “Fayetteville and the broader Atlanta region come not only with a passion for soccer but also with a distinctive vibrancy that make it perfectly suited to connect with and inspire current and future athletes of all backgrounds.”

While the exact opening date is yet to be confirmed, the timing aligns strategically with upcoming major tournaments, including the Copa America, Club World Cup, and the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup to be hosted in the United States. The new training center is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of soccer in the country during this significant period for the sport.