In a heated showdown during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Brazil and Argentina, tensions flared between Lionel Messi and Rodrygo

In a heated showdown during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Brazil and Argentina, tensions flared not only on the pitch but also off it, reported by GOAL. The Maracana in Rio de Janeiro witnessed clashes among rival fans, prompting the intervention of local police to restore order. The chaos led to a delayed kickoff as Argentina's star, Lionel Messi, expressed disappointment over the security measures. Messi not only criticized the security response but engaged in a heated exchange with Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo during the game. The Brazilian forward accused Argentina of “acting like cowards,” to which Messi retorted, “We are the world champions, how are we cowards? Watch your mouth.”

The aftermath of this on-field confrontation saw Rodrygo's father taking a dig at Lionel Messi on Instagram. Alongside images capturing the intense moments between Messi and Rodrygo, he commented, “Is anyone surprised? The little saint who never causes trouble with anyone.” As the World Cup qualifiers continue tension rise high as the competition is getting more and more fierce for the qualifying spots.

Despite the off-field drama, Argentina secured a narrow 1-0 victory, with Nicolas Otamendi netting the decisive goal. The match also saw Newcastle midfielder Joelinton receiving a red card for Brazil in the closing minutes. As a result, Argentina currently tops the CONMEBOL qualification table, while Brazil finds itself in a challenging sixth position with just seven points from six games. The fiery encounter left a lasting impact both on and off the field, intensifying the historic rivalry between these football powerhouses.