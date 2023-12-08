USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter is embracing the challenge of facing formidable opponents in the Copa America group stage

The anticipation for the 2024 Copa America is building as the draw has set the stage for exciting group stage clashes. USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter is embracing the challenge of facing formidable opponents, including what he deems the ‘hardest' team, Uruguay, in the group stage, reported by GOAL.

The draw placed the United States alongside Uruguay, Bolivia, and Panama. Berhalter, speaking to FOX Soccer, expressed his thoughts on the upcoming battles. While Panama presents a familiar opponent, drawing Bolivia is seen as a favorable matchup given their current position at the bottom of CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying table. However, Uruguay, ranked 11th globally, poses a significant challenge.

Berhalter acknowledged the difficulty of drawing Uruguay from pot 2 but welcomed the opportunity, considering it a chance for the USMNT to showcase their aggression and face a strong challenge. Uruguay's recent victory over Argentina in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying highlights their prowess, making them a formidable adversary.

“We always knew that was going to be a possibility [drawing Uruguay], that was obviously the hardest team in pool two, but again, for me, it's an opportunity,” said Berhalter.

The USMNT boss emphasized the importance of setting up the first two games effectively, recognizing them as difficult but crucial in preparing for the showdown with Uruguay. Berhalter highlighted the significance of controlling their destiny by playing Uruguay last, creating a potential winner-takes-all scenario.

Acknowledging the lurking challenge in Group D, likely featuring strong teams like Brazil, Berhalter emphasized the desire to finish first. He acknowledged the tough task ahead and expressed a preference for facing Brazil in the semi-finals, recognizing them as favorites to win the tournament.

Berhalter concluded by acknowledging the pressure and embracing it, noting that facing challenges is part of the journey. The USMNT's focus now shifts to their international friendly against Slovenia in January, with eyes set on the upcoming Nations League semifinals and, of course, the Copa America in the summer. The USMNT's Copa America campaign kicks off on June 23, with subsequent matches on June 27 and July 1.