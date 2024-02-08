The U.S. leads Canada in the Rivalry Series 3-2.

The US women's hockey team's lead in the Rivalry Series was shortened by a determined Canadian team in Game 5, despite holding leads twice in the match. The U.S. leads Canada in the series 3-2, and the stakes are high as the teams head into the final two games.

The match on Wednesday saw the U.S. team take the lead twice but eventually succumb to a strong Canadian side in the third period. U.S. forward Grace Zumwinkle initiated the scoring early in the game, followed by Gabbie Hughes regaining the lead for the U.S. team with a five-hole shot past Canadian goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens. However, Canada's comeback in the final period, featuring goals from Ashton Bell, Renata Fast, and Laura Stacey's empty-netter, solidified their win.

U.S. head coach John Wroblewski was straightforward in his post-game reflection.

“They deserved to win tonight,” John Wroblewski said in a press release from USA Hockey, as reported by Sydney Wolf of The Rink Live. “We pushed hard this game, but just lost it at the end. We’ll be ready to go for Game 6.”

Despite the loss, Team USA's goaltender Nicole Hensley had a respectable effort, making 24 saves, while Canada's Desbiens saved 14 of 16 shots. Both teams had power-play opportunities, with Canada capitalizing on one of their three chances. Kendall Coyne Schofield was recognized as the U.S. Player of the Game for her performance.

The US women's hockey team has won the first three games of the series before dropping the most recent two. Looking ahead, the series continues with Game 6 in Regina on Friday, setting the stage for a pivotal showdown before the series wraps up on Sunday in St. Paul.