The U.S. Women's Open, in partnership with Ally Financial, boosts its prize purse to $12 million, a $2 million increase from the previous year.

In a huge move for women's golf, the US Women's Open has elevated its prize pool to $12 million, a $2 million increase, thanks to a new partnership with Ally Financial. This makes the U.S. Women's Open as the highest-paying tournament in women's golf.

Ally Financial's involvement extends beyond financial support; the corporation will be the presenting sponsor of the US Women's Open and the official retail banking partner of the USGA. The partnership also includes the men's and women's Opens.

USGA CEO Mike Whan expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Ally, noting its potential to enhance the US Women's Open and its broader commitment to the future of golf.

“Partnering with Ally allows us to not only continue elevating the US Women's Open, but to also further our commitment to the future of the game via our U.S. National Development Program,” Whan said, per the Associated Press.

The partnership also encompasses a sponsorship deal with Lilia Vu, the two-time major champion of last year and the LPGA player of the year. Ally's existing presence in golf includes being the title sponsor for a PGA Tour Champions event in Michigan.

In 2022, the US Women's Open made a significant leap by increasing its purse to $10 million with ProMedica as the presenting sponsor. With ProMedica's contract ending, Ally steps in as a new, formidable partner.

The US Women's Open, historically held last year at Pebble Beach for the first time, continues to expand its horizons. The 2023 event will take place at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, with future venues including esteemed locations like Riviera and Oakmont.

Ally's head of sports marketing, Stephanie Marciano, described the sport of golf as experiencing a “meteoric rise,” attracting an increasingly diverse fan base. Marciano sees the partnership with the USGA as a “powerful opportunity” to reach new sports fans across the U.S.

“The USGA is best-in-class and presented us a powerful opportunity to positively impact both the women's and men's game, as well as engage a new group of sports fans,” Marciano said.