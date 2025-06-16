After six holes on Sunday at the US Open, JJ Spaun was five-over par. He was far from the only player struggling, but his train was off the tracks, and his championship hopes seemed dashed. But a 90-minute rain delay at Oakmont came at the perfect time, as he turned his day around when play restarted. A birdie on 17 gave him the lead, and JJ Spaun brought it home with another birdie on 18 to become the US Open Champion at Oakmont Country Club.

Battle won at Oakmont 🏆 J.J. Spaun is a major champion @USOpenGolf! pic.twitter.com/epPZXOwSvM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Spaun was the 18-hole leader after a sensational four-under par 66. He followed that up with a 72 on Friday and a 69 on Saturday, but it was not enough to clinch a spot in the final group. Spaun played with Viktor Hovland, who struggled with his putter again to fall short in a major.

Spaun's US Open win will be most remembered for his drive on the 17th hole. He hit a driver to 17 feet on the par four, lagged it up to knock-in range, and made his birdie. According to Golf Digest's Jamie Kennedy, only five drives all week finished closer than Spaun's on 17.

Insane pic.twitter.com/W2CjPRVyye — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Spaun shot a 40 on the front nine on Sunday and went on to win. Justin Ray of the TwentyFirst Group says that he made some major championship history. “The last player to card a 40 or higher on any nine holes the week of a major victory. Ernie Els, 2002 Open, 3rd Round, front nine. Spaun turned in 40 today,” Ray posted. He also noted that the last time a champion shot 40 on a side on US soil was Tiger Woods at the 1997 Masters.

Spaun made his name known at The Players Championship this March, when he lost to Rory McIlroy in a playoff. He needed a par to win on Sunday, or he would have been back in a Monday playoff with Robert MacIntyre. Spaun split the fairway, hit the green, and rattled in an incredible birdie to win it.

WHAT A PUTT!!!! J.J. SPAUN WINS THE U.S. OPEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/EWdYQeDAzF — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Spaun joins McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler as the 2025 Major Champions so far this year. The fourth and final major will be The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on July 17.