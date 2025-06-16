JJ Spaun has won his first major championship, clinching the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. One of golf's toughest tests, the US Open held to that moniker this year, with only Spaun finishing under par for the week. Spaun struggled to start the day, but battled back after the rain delay to get into the mix. He stepped on the 17th tee tied for the lead and made a birdie. So, only needing par on 18, he gave his 64-foot putt a run. Spaun drilled it to win the US Open by two, sending Oakmont and social media into a frenzy.

J.J. SPAUN WINS THE U.S. OPEN WITH AN UNREAL PUTT 😱⛳️ WOW 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qkcLy1ZRUw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

‘J.J. Spaun may not be a big name winner, but few guys out there I’d feel happier for than him. All class. Man of the people,” Iain MacMillan posted on X, formerly Twitter. After brutal luck on the front nine, it is impossible to feel bad for Spaun. He made a tough bogey on one, but responded with what seemed like a great approach shot on number two. But the ball banged off the flagstick and carried off the green, just one of a few brutal bounces.

Let’s be honest, if JJ Spaun pulls out the W after the awful flagstick-rake start to his round, that would be a nice job by the usually brutal golf gods. pic.twitter.com/bNIsLjTAFI — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

DataGolf posted his probabilities throughout the day, which changed drastically. “Spaun's win probability bottomed out today at 1.4% at 3:40pm. He was +2, 5-over on the day, and 4 back of both Burns and Adam Scott. At 6:33pm, he was still 4 back (thru 11) and just 1.8% to win. And then… birdied 4 of his last 7 to win the U.S. Open.”

Spaun's win probability bottomed out today at 1.4% at 3:40pm. He was +2, 5-over on the day, and 4 back of both Burns and Adam Scott. At 6:33pm he was still 4 back (thru 11) and just 1.8% to win. And then… birdied 4 of his last 7 to win the U.S. Open: pic.twitter.com/YI1GKQLAuH — data golf (@DataGolf) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

@ScottWollesen was moved by his bounceback, “One of the most motivating [rounds] of golf I’ve ever watched. Great game J.J.”

@YoungGunRepub says that even if you are pre-disposed to not like a first-time winner, this was an excellent finish, “Hate random winners, but this was a hell of a tournament.”

JJ Spaun is the US Open champion.