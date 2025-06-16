JJ Spaun has won his first major championship, clinching the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. One of golf's toughest tests, the US Open held to that moniker this year, with only Spaun finishing under par for the week. Spaun struggled to start the day, but battled back after the rain delay to get into the mix. He stepped on the 17th tee tied for the lead and made a birdie. So, only needing par on 18, he gave his 64-foot putt a run. Spaun drilled it to win the US Open by two, sending Oakmont and social media into a frenzy.

‘J.J. Spaun may not be a big name winner, but few guys out there I’d feel happier for than him. All class. Man of the people,” Iain MacMillan posted on X, formerly Twitter. After brutal luck on the front nine, it is impossible to feel bad for Spaun. He made a tough bogey on one, but responded with what seemed like a great approach shot on number two. But the ball banged off the flagstick and carried off the green, just one of a few brutal bounces.

DataGolf posted his probabilities throughout the day, which changed drastically. “Spaun's win probability bottomed out today at 1.4% at 3:40pm. He was +2, 5-over on the day, and 4 back of both Burns and Adam Scott. At 6:33pm, he was still 4 back (thru 11) and just 1.8% to win. And then… birdied 4 of his last 7 to win the U.S. Open.”

Article Continues Below
More Golf News
JJ Spaun reacts after putting on the 13th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
JJ Spaun clinches first major championship after wild US Open SundayChristopher Hennessy ·
Justin Thomas plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Justin Thomas takes shot at USGA amid US Open-Oakmont mayhemChristopher Hennessy ·
Adam Scott walks on the seventh fairway during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
US Open final round resumes after lengthy rain delayChristopher Hennessy ·
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits his shot out of the rough during the final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club
Rory McIlroy’s ‘Everest’ claim about Masters win amid poor US Open finishChristopher Hennessy ·
Adam Scott plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Adam Scott’s powerful message amid incredible US Open Oakmont runChristopher Hennessy ·
Rory McIlroy reacts after putting on the first green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Rory McIlroy calls out media after ghosting them at US OpenTroy Finnegan ·

@ScottWollesen was moved by his bounceback, “One of the most motivating [rounds] of golf I’ve ever watched. Great game J.J.”

@YoungGunRepub says that even if you are pre-disposed to not like a first-time winner, this was an excellent finish, “Hate random winners, but this was a hell of a tournament.”

JJ Spaun is the US Open champion.