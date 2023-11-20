Amy Yang wins historic first US LPGA title at CME Group Tour Championship, claiming record $2 million prize, her fifth tour victory.

Amy Yang's first LPGA title on American soil came with a remarkable finish at the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday, where she not only claimed victory but also secured a record $2 million prize, matching the largest in women's golf history so far.

The South Korean golfer faced an early challenge in the final round, trailing by three shots. However, she quickly closed the gap with a series of birdies. The pivotal moment occurred on the 13th hole, where Yang's eagle dramatically shifted the tournament's momentum in her favor.

Her closest competitor, Japan's Nasa Hataoka, maintained pressure throughout the tournament but stumbled in crucial moments, including a missed par putt that ended her streak of 35 holes without a bogey, the Associated Press reported. This shift gave Yang the opportunity to extend her lead, which she did with a birdie on the 17th hole.

Yang's approach to the final hole was methodical and effective. She navigated the fairway and set up a 10-foot birdie putt, which she converted, sealing the victory. Her win was celebrated with enthusiasm by her peers, who doused her in bubbly on the green in a joyful display of camaraderie.

The tournament also saw impressive performances from other golfers, including Alison Lee, who tied with Hataoka for second place. Lee ended her season strongly with multiple runner-up finishes and a victory on the Ladies European Tour.

Additionally, Lilia Vu, the world No. 1 in women's golf, finished the tournament in fourth place and claimed the LPGA Player of the Year award, highlighting her consistent excellence throughout the season.

Yang's triumph at the CME Group Tour Championship is a significant milestone in her career and a notable event in not just women's golf, but women's sports entirely.