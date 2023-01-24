The fraud case involving former sprinter Usain Bolt took another turn this week, as the FBI are officially getting involved. Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates the massive $12.7 million that’s reportedly gone missing from Bolt, according to ESPN.

The massive fraud case involves private investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited, lasting 13 years and preying upon elderly clients and government agencies; authorities haven’t put an exact figure on the amount missing, per ESPN.

Bolt’s attorneys say his account has dwindled to just $12,000, and have given the investment firm until Friday to return the money to him before it goes to court.

“The anger and unease we all feel have been magnified by the long duration over which the fraud was allegedly perpetrated, and the fact that the [suspects] seemed to have deliberately and heartlessly targeted elderly persons, as well as our much loved and respected national icon, Usain Bolt,” Finance Minister Nigel Clarke said on Monday.

The investigation has begun against the Kingston-based investment firm, with Clarke saying that clients were given false statements regarding their balances as part of the alleged fraud.

“There is no need to panic. Despite this most unfortunate development, Jamaica’s financial sector remains strong. They will unearth exactly how funds were allegedly stolen, who benefited from such theft and who organized and collaborated in this,” he continued.

Clarke explained that the government will also seek forfeiture of any assets that were purchased using the alleged stolen funds, with the government soon approving stiffer penalties for the crimes.

“If you rob depositors or you defraud investors, and you put our financial system and our way of life at risk, the Jamaican society wants you put away for a long time.”