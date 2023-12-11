USC basketball freshman guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, scored his first career points against Long Beach State on Sunday.

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James, finally made his USC basketball debut on Sunday. Not only that, but he also scored his first career points to the delight of the USC faithful.

USC basketball had the ball in transition against Long Beach State early in the second half. Three defenders converged on USC point guard Boogie Ellis. He kicked he ball out to Bronny James at right quarter-court. The latter took a wide-open three-point attempt that rattled in. Bronny James' first career points gave USC a double-digit lead, 56-46.

Bronny James' first career college bucket at USC comes on a transition 3-pointer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yqQ461S79a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

Unfortunately, Bronny James and USC couldn't hold on to their lead in the second half. Long Beach State prevailed in overtime 84-79 and ended a four-game losing streak against USC.

Marcus Tsohonis led Long Beach State with 28 points. Jadon Jones added 18 points. Bronny James finished with four points in his debut.

USC basketball fans gave Bronny James a standing ovation when he checked into the game with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. He promptly showed why he's the son of LeBron James with an epic chasedown black just moments later.

The younger James' debut on Sunday was one of the best feel-good sports stories of 2023. He suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball scrimmage game on July 25.

Fortnately, emergency responders' timely intervention saved James' life. He overcame an alarming life-and-death situation and overcame the odds just four-and-a-half months later. Hopefully, the four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon will settle into a groove as the season progresses.

Better yet, we're witnessing the start of Bronny James' rise in the college basketball ranks. Don't act surprised if he follows in his dad LeBron James' footsteps in the NBA several years from now.