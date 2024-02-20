It was not that kind of day for the Trojans.

USC basketball's season just got a little worse last Saturday when the Trojans suffered a heartbreaking 92-89 double-overtime loss at home to the Colorado Buffaloes. It was the third defeat in four games for USC, which also dropped to 10-16 overall and 4-11 against Pac-12 opponents.

The Trojans had a chance to tie the game near the end of the second overtime, but Boogie Ellis' attempt from behind the arc missed badly. USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield provided an insight into what went through during the dying moments of the ball game (per USC Communications).

“Anytime you need a three the other team can guard the three-point line. They switched out, they switched out on Boogie and the guy jumped over the screen and then the second option was there. The play before that we got a wide open three for Boogie on the out of bounds play, and he missed it. So that shot goes in, it's a little different.”

That was an especially unfortunate miss from Ellis, considering he shot the deep ball well overall in the game. He finished the contest with 30 points on 10-for-19 shooting from the floor and 5-for-9 from the 3-point region. Meanwhile, Bronny James came off the bench and scored two points with two assists in 14 minutes of action.

The Trojans will have to move on quickly from that loss to Colorado, as they prepare for another tough assignment ahead. They are set to face the UCLA Bruins on the road this coming Saturday before taking on the Washington State Cougars, also in enemy territory, on Feb. 29.