The Colorado Buffaloes will stay in Southern California to face the USC Trojans on Saturday at the Galen Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Colorado-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Colorado lost 64-60 to the UCLA Bruins on Thursday at Paulie Pavilion. It was a bad start for the Buffaloes as they trailed 38-29 at halftime. Then, they tied it in the second half. The Bruins took the lead in the second half after a layup by Sebastian Mack halfway through, and the Buffaloes could not recover. Cody Williams led the Buffaloes with 18 points while shooting 8 for 9. Also, Tristan Da Silva had 16 points. Eddie Lampkin Jr. added 12 points.

The Buffaloes shot 52.2 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from the triples. Additionally, they held the Bruins to 44.4 percent from the field. But they only blocked two shots. Even worse, they had 14 turnovers.

USC defeated the Utah Utes 68-64 on Thursday at the Galen Center. Significantly, Isaiah Collier led the way with 15 points. DJ Rodman had a good game, with 12 points while shooting 4 for 8. Amazingly, USC won despite a poor performance from Boogie Ellis, who mustered 11 points while shooting 4 for 14, including 1 for 9 from the triples. Kobe Johnson added nine points. Likewise, Bronny James had seven points.

The Trojans managed to shoot only 40.6 percent from the field, including an ugly 20 percent from the three-point line. Also, their defense was stout as they held Utah to 36.7 percent from the field, including 19 percent from the three-point line. The Trojans also had 10 steals and seven blocked shots, which helped force 13 turnovers.

Colorado leads the series 17-10. Recently, the Buffaloes defeated the Trojans 68-58 last month at home. Colorado is 7-3 over 10 games. Also, they are 3-2 in five games at the Galen Center. Colorado comes into this game with a 16-9 record, including a 7-7 conference record. Meanwhile, USC is 10-15, including a 4-10 record in the Pac-12 conference. Colorado is 1-5 on the road overall against the Pac-12. Conversely, the Trojans are 4-3 at home overall against the Pac-12.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-USC Odds

Colorado: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -137

USC: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado comes into this showdown with an 11-14 record against the spread. Also, they are just 1-4 against the spread when they have been the favorite. The Buffaloes are also just 1-7 against the spread on the road. Moreover, they are 1-2 against the spread as the road favorite. The Buffaloes are also 4-10 against the spread against the conference.

KJ Simpson is their best player, averaging 18.8 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 49.4 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Da Silva is averaging 15.5 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Williams is averaging 14.3 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 58.2 percent from the field, including 48.5 percent from the three-point line. J'Vonne Hadley is averaging 11.5 points per game. Also, he is shooting 55.8 percent from the field, including 44 percent from the triples. Lampkin is now averaging 10 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Colorado will cover the spread if they can improve their shot and make more. Then, they have to stop Rodman from becoming a factor in this game.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC will come into this battle with an 11-14 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are 3-7 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Trojans are also 6-6 against the spread at home. Also, they are 1-1 when they have been the home underdog. The Trojans are also 4-10 against the spread against the conference.

Ellis continues to struggle and is now averaging 16.1 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field, including 40.4 percent from the triples. Therefore, he will try and remedy the situation. Collier is averaging 15.7 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Johnson is now averaging 10.2 points per game. Yet, he is still shooting only 37.2 percent from the field. Rodman is averaging 7.8 points per game. He is also shooting a clip of 40.9 percent from the field, including 38.3 percent from the triples. Finally, James is averaging just 5.9 points per game while shooting 36.2 percent from the field, including a poor 27.5 percent from the three-point line.

USC will cover the spread if they can find their way on offense with Ellis, Collier, and Rodman leading the way. Then, they need to continue to play lockdown defense.

Final Colorado-USC Prediction & Pick

Colorado only won by 10 at home against USC. Consider the fact that the Trojans have covered the spread against everyone in their conference except the Bruins at home. Go with USC to cover here.

Final Colorado-USC Prediction & Pick: USC +2.5 (-110)