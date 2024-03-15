The USC basketball season came to an end yesterday with a 70-49 loss against Arizona basketball in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats are the #1 seed in the tournament. The Trojans were playing their best basketball of the season leading up to the game, but they couldn't get anything going on offense. Now, the season is over, and Bronny James has a decision to make about his future.
When the season started, USC basketball was expected to be one of the best teams in the Pac-12. A big reason for the hype was their 2023 recruiting class that included five-star Bronny James and the top player in the class, Isaiah Collier. Both players would end up missing significant time during the season, and the Trojans struggled all year long.
USC ended up finishing the season 15-18 overall and 8-12 in Pac-12 conference play. When Isaiah Collier returned from injury and the Trojans were healthy near the end of the season, they were actually playing well. They beat Arizona by double digits just last weekend. However, they still needed to win the Pac-12 tourney to get into March Madness, and they couldn't beat the Wildcats twice.
Everyone assumed when the season started that James would play one year at USC and then head to the NBA. However, he did not have the year that people expected. James finished the year averaging 4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 2.1 APG. He has a choice to make now, and one NBA scout thinks that he needs to develop more.
“He’s a very smart player and has a solid feel for the game,” The NBA scout said, according to an article from Yahoo Sports. “He needs more time to develop, but the fundamental mechanics are there.”
One NBA executive also shared his thoughts on Bronny James and his NBA Draft decision recently, and he think that he will not return USC next season and test the NBA waters.
“I think he’ll probably stay in this draft,” The NBA executive said. “Should he go back for another year? Probably, but teams will take a serious look at him this year if he decides to stay in this draft class.”
It's going to be interesting to see what James decides to do. It seems like it would make sense for him to return to USC, but his dad, LeBron James, wants to play in the league with him before he retires, and they are running out of time to make that duo happen. At the end of the day, however, LeBron knows that his son has to do whatever is best for his basketball career.