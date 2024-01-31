USC basketball can at least celebrate Boogie Ellis

USC basketball (8-12) is undeniably one of the biggest disappointments of the college season, with all their hype and highly-touted recruits doing nothing to lift the Trojans out of the conference basement. They will almost surely end their near-century-long run in the Pac-12 on a painfully humiliating note. At least from a team standpoint.

There is one individual, however, who must be acknowledged for the role he played in the revitalization of the program, which included three-straight NCAA Tournament berths and an Elite Eight appearance. Fortunately, his greatness is being recognized on the national scale as well.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame named Boogie Ellis as one of 10 finalists for the 2024 Jerry West Award, which is annually given to the best shooting guard in the country. The 6-foot-3 senior joins Arizona's Caleb Love, Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter, Creighton's Trey Alexander, Florida Atlantic's Johnell Davis, Houston's LJ Cryer, Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr., Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, Michigan State's Tyson Walker and North Carolina's RJ Davis in being considered for the honor.

Boogie Ellis' USC basketball career not getting the end fans expected

Ellis is averaging 18.1 points on 45.4 percent shooting (his 3-point percentage is somehow almost identical), 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is a lone bright spot in this bleak campaign. Unfortunately, the final chapter of his USC basketball career will not be remembered for his stalwart contributions.

The Trojans have lost their identity as a gritty, defensive-minded squad that regularly outworks their opponents. The man responsible for setting that tone in the recent past, head coach Andy Enfield, now faces legitimate questions about his job security. There have obviously been extenuating factors, given that No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier has missed the last four games with a hand injury and Bronny James returned after undergoing cardiac arrest, but this record is still difficult to explain.

Fans should not dwell on the unfulfilled promise and terrible luck. It is better to just appreciate the last six-to-seven weeks Boogie Ellis has left at USC. That would also give you an excuse to reminisce about the not-so-distant glory days.