USC basketball player Bronny James is getting praise from his coach and teammates after the young man scored a career-high 15 points in a loss to Oregon State. James also recorded three assists for USC coming off the bench. Oregon State knocked off USC, 86-70.

“Bronny's a great player,” USC basketball guard Boogie Ellis said, per ESPN. “I know he's going to make plays, make things happen. He brings a lot of energy for us, and he's been great on defense.”

James has missed several months of basketball while dealing with a medical issue related to his heart. He recorded 20 minutes of action in the Trojans' loss to Oregon State. USC coach Andy Enfield said he's planning to play James for longer stretches, as the season progresses.

“We feel comfortable playing him more minutes,” Enfield said, per ESPN. “And as long as he can keep that energy up, I thought he did a great job tonight.”

Bronny James is the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James. Bronny came in as part of a highly touted 2023 recruiting class for USC basketball. But the medical issue sidelined James for four months from basketball, slowing down his ability to learn and play.

USC basketball is certainly hoping to continue getting the production from James. The team is 6-7 on the season and now 0-2 in the Pac-12 Conference. USC has to start stringing wins together in order to get back in the hunt for an NCAA tournament berth.

USC's next opportunity for a victory is against California on Jan. 3. California is also struggling this season, holding a 4-8 record.