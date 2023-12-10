LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, makes his USC basketball debut on Sunday, and sure enough, it couldn't be any better.

Bronny James is finally back! And he sure knows how to hype up the USC basketball community and his supporters as he made his debut for the Trojans on Sunday.

LeBron James' eldest son made his USC and college basketball debut in the team's showdown against Long Beach State. Bronny came in as a first-half substitute, coming in with roughly 13 minutes remaining in the half as the Trojans lead 16-12.

There were plenty of emotions when Bronny took the court, which isn't surprising after the health scare he encountered even before his USC basketball career began. The home fans at Galen Center gave Bronny plenty of cheers and standing ovation, while his dad–who promised not to miss his debut–made sure to record the unforgettable moment.

WHAT A MOMENT AS BRONNY JAMES MAKES HIS COLLEGE HOOPS DEBUT 🙌

pic.twitter.com/On9byTVrzI — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) December 10, 2023

To make things more memorable, Bronny James didn't waste time in pulling off some moves that are highlight-reel worthy. Minutes after taking the floor, he went full LeBron James with an epic chasedown block. As everyone knows, his dad LeBron has made the chasedown one of his signature moves, and clearly, he has learned from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

It's definitely awesome to see Bronny 100 percent healthy and continuing to play the game he loves. To recall, when Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice last July, there were fears that he couldn't play basketball again. Fortunately, that is not the case and the young blood was able to get back to the floor.

Now, Bronny can work on his dream to make the NBA as well and potentially play alongside his father in the future.