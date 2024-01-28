A big reaction for a big play.

It's been a tough start to the 2023-24 season for the USC basketball team. They've struggled to get wins after being a preseason top 25 team and they've dealt with injury issues to their starting backcourt of Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis. Even so, their annual rivalry matchup with crosstown UCLA still managed to draw major excitement. With the game underway, USC freshman guard Bronny James skied high for a block that drew an NSFW reaction from him, as well as a technical foul.

Bronny James got a technical for yelling “Give me that s***” after a block pic.twitter.com/gzf2ChXhYn — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) January 28, 2024

It isn't the first block that Bronny James has had this season for USC and it's been his defense where he's made the biggest impact. James has been moved into the starting lineup amid the injury issues and while he struggled a bit at first, he's seemingly finding a bit of a rhythm. After going scoreless on 0-7 shooting in his first start, he's responded by averaging 9.0 points in his last two starts while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.

James has made a remarkable return to the court after having his playing career in jeopardy following cardiac arrest in the offseason. He's been mentioned as a possible one and done player due to the desire of his dad, LeBron, to play at least one season with him as teammates in the NBA.

Overall, James has been averaging 5.9 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 38.1 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three point line and 64.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. USC currently has a record of 8-11 overall and 2-6 in Pac-12 play.