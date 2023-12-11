Hall of Fame Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade had a memorable reaction to Bronny James' debut with USC basketball on Sunday.

Bronny James' highly-anticipated debut with USC basketball took the sports world by storm on Sunday. Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade promptly chimed in on LeBron James' son finally taking the court for the Trojans.

“Watching Bronny walk out on that court gave me chills…Welcome back to the game you love Bronny,” Dwyane Wade tweeted on Sunday.

Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade were excited for Bronny James to make his USC Trojans debut 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lxFSdXiHMP — Sportsman of the year (@savageoflagos) December 10, 2023

Bronny James, a true freshman four-star prospect, made his debut for USC basketball against Long Beach State on Sunday.

James checked into the game midway through the first half. He made his presence felt with an insane chasedown block just several plays later. It's the same kind of play that has made his father and Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James famous over the years.

It seems Bronny James' presence motivated USC basketball because they built a 45-30 lead over Long Beach State at halftime. James made his first career field-goal – a pull-up three-pointer from the right wing – early in the second half. The USC basketball faithful erupted in unison.

Regrettably, the Trojans couldn't hold onto the lead in the second half. Long Beach State's late surge forced overtime. They eventually beat USC basketball 84-79 to snap a four-game losing skid to their in-state rivals.

Nobody can blame Dwyane Wade for the tear-jerking moment on Sunday. Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest this past summer while scrimmaging with USC basketball.

Fortunately, timely intervention helped Bronny James recover from his ordeal. Not only that, but he also overcame insurmountable odds and made his college basketball debut on Sunday. It's right up there with Damar Hamlin's improbable return to the Buffalo Bills' roster.

Make no mistake about it: Bronny James' debut with USC basketball was one for the history books.