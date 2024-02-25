There is usually a reasonable explanation for why things go awry for a team, but the downfall of USC basketball during the 2023-24 season is a bit more complicated.
Top-ranked freshman Isiah Collier missed a month due to injury, but the Trojans were already 8-8 at the time. Accommodating three-high profile guards is obviously challenging as well, but it is not unprecedented. Assigning all the blame to head coach Andy Enfield is also not an acceptable excuse because the team advanced to the NCAA Tournament in each of the three previous years, including an Elite Eight run in 2021.
And there is no evidence to suggest that the constant hype Bronny James attracts is a detrimental distraction to the rest of the team. So, what is the problem then? Well, quite frankly, USC is not playing to the level of talent that was advertised. The Trojans shoot below 70 percent from the free throw line, lack defensive discipline and, worst of all, are a poor rebounding team (35.1, tied 244th).
Aside from the constant rebounding issues, USC has been showing signs of growth in its last couple of games. It is desperate to put everything together on Saturday.
How USC basketball can spoil UCLA's weekend
Although the program's season is over, Saturday's road game against the UCLA Bruins means everything to the players. Getting swept by your in-city rival is absolutely agonizing, and would send more scrutiny in Enfield's direction.
Trojans forward DJ Rodman did not reveal the team's comprehensive game plan, but he explained what needs to be done in order to leave Pauley Pavilion with a satisfying victory.
“Just play like we did versus Utah and Colorado,” Rodman said, per the Los Angeles Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen. “But just rebound.” Sounds simple enough, right? USC defeated Utah last Thursday and nearly pulled off an impressive upset at home against Colorado before blowing a double-digit lead and losing in double overtime. The Buffaloes dominated the battle on the glass, 47-22.
Andy Enfield bluntly criticized the rebounding skills of his big men earlier in the year, so he is surely in agreement with the senior. One victory will not not cure all of this season's anguish, but it will at least make for a memorable night out.