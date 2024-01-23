Gilbert Arenas knows that USC basketball's Bronny James will be a star.

Before Bronny James got into the USC basketball program, a certain NBA star was coaching him. Current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was worried about his son's future but it seems like Gilbert Arenas took good care of him. He may even have left a huge impact on the mentality of one of the biggest names in college basketball, via Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Yo, y'all probably got the same speed, probably got the same passing skills, IQ damn near the same at this age. He probably jumps a little bit higher, probably a little bit stronger. He can shoot better and dribble better than you, right?’ He was like, yeah, that's right. And then, so he was like, yo, can you train him?” Gilbert Arenas declared about his conversation with Lakers' LeBron James.

Bronny James and Agent Zero would find themselves in the USC basketball squad's rival school, UCLA. The retired NBA player made him play one-on-one with current Louisville player Sky Clark and his son. Not long into the session, Bronny was getting beat by Clark and it was not looking pretty.

‌”I told Bronny he’s getting beat on. I was like, man, stand up for yourself, man. Come on, man, stand up for yourself. And then the look he gave me, Got the ball, came down …just palmed it like the Kwhai palm. Boom. And went to the rim,” Arenas said about how Bronny responded when Clark was balling out against them.

After that, the Lakers legend got a reaffirming call about Bronny. Arenas told him that he does not have to worry about his son's basketball acumen at all.

How Bronny James is doing at USC basketball

There were a lot of reservations and raised eyebrows when it was announced that Bronny would play for USC. This was especially concerning after he had collapsed and needed urgent medical attention. However, he is learning how to thrive with players like Isaiah Collier.

The freshman is currently seeing 19.6 minutes of playing time. This has netted the USC basketball program 5.9 points and roughly two rebounds and assists each. An aspect of the game he could use some improvement from is his shooting and shot selection. As of the moment, his shooting clip from all three levels of scoring amounts to 38.1% while his three-point scoring goes all the way down to 25%.

Points for improvement are there and so is his grit in the court. Hopefully, Arenas' wake-up call hits him once again such that he bursts with bigger numbers down the line.