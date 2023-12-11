Lakers star LeBron James felt human after he saw Bronny James check in for the USC basketball program to help Isaiah Collier's squad.

Help has arrived for Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis. The USC basketball squad is looking to rampage after a heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga and Bronny James arrived just in time. His debut against Long Beach State sold out with some tickets even going for absurd prices. But, it may have been worth it to see not just the new Trojan but his Los Angeles Lakers legend of a dad be proud of him. LeBron James became human for a bit and acted like any other father.

LeBron James and family soaking it all in as they film Bronny checking into the game for the first time with the USC Trojans 🥹 (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/0L1Vp3Frti — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

Bronny James may have lost his first game with the USC basketball program but this does not remove how happy the Lakers legend was. LeBron James was smiling and letting his firstborn ball out. A lot was going on in this overtime thriller with Long Beach State but it will be a test of character to the young Trojan.

The younger James was exemplifying his all-around arsenal in front of the Lakers star. He notched four points and two assists on limited minutes to contribute to the USC basketball squad. And, he was also not afraid to sky and battle for rebounds. This netted the squad three boards from number six. But, it was Isaiah Collier who led the way and fired from all cylinders. The projected top pick in next year's draft got 15 points and three rebounds. Vincent Iwuchukwu also put up 15 points while cleaning up the glass six times.

A lot was left to be desired after this loss. However, the Lakers star will surely impart his sage wisdom to the USC basketball star to keep him going.