Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant welcomes back Bronny James as the latter makes his USC basketball debut after his herat scare.

After much anticipation, Bronny James finally made his college basketball debut for USC basketball in a tightly packed Galen Center. Other sports personalities not spectating live also decided to tune in, one of which was NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

“Welcome back Bronny,” Durant posted on X.

Welcome back indeed. Bronny James' debut game could be considered a comeback story by many, considering what transpired earlier this year. Back in July, James was in the middle of a workout when he suddenly collapsed and had to be hospitalized. A family statement by the James family revealed that, according to doctors, the probable cause was “an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.” After undergoing months of treatment, it was a sight to see James stepping on the hardwood once again.

Bronny James receives a rousing ovation from the USC Trojans fans as he checked into his first collegiate game 👏pic.twitter.com/mVhM6Dy37H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

In the presence of his father LeBron James, who sat in the front row, Bronny drilled a transition 3-pointer to mark his first college basket, causing Galen Center to erupt in a frenzy. Another highlight of the night came when the 19-year-old decided to emulate his father's signature chase-down block, swatting a layup attempt off the board.

USC basketball may have fallen short to the Long Beach State 49ers, but for Bronny James, being back on the court from an endangering situation could already be counted as a win in life. The young man may have a large amount of pressure on his back, but if he can overcome an adversary such as this, then it won't be surprising if nothing else can faze him.