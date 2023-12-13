USC president Carol Folt was able to meet LeBron on Sunday when the Trojans battled Long Beach State.

The James family was in the house on Sunday for USC basketball vs. Long Beach State as Bronny James made his college debut for the Trojans. James suffered a cardiac arrest incident during the offseason that sidelined him for awhile, but he recently made his return to the USC team. The Trojans unfortunately lost in upset fashion to the Beach, but it was still good to see James make a return to the floor and see his dad, LeBron James, in the stands supporting him. One person that also enjoyed it was USC president Carol Folt.

Sunday's game was a big one for the entire USC basketball family. The debut for Bronny James was always going to be a big deal, but after the scary incident that he went through earlier this year, it was great to see him back on the floor, and it made his debut even bigger. Folt was excited for it, and she got to meet LeBron.

“It was great meeting fellow Akron native LeBron James and watching Bronny and USC basketball play!” Folt said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Trojans got off to a good start in that game against Long Beach State, but they took their foot off the gas in the second half and saw their 15-point lead disappear. The game ended up going into overtime, and the Beach were able to spoil the evening for USC and they pulled off the upset. That was the second loss of the season for the Trojans at home as big favorites. There are certainly some things to clean up.

After the loss, USC is now 5-4 and unranked on the season after coming into the year with very high expectations. Because of their star-studded 2023 recruiting class that included Bronny James, the Trojans were expected to be very good this season, but they have struggled so far. At the end of the day, that is to be expected for a young team like this. The talent is there, but these guys are getting adjusted to college basketball still. As the season goes on, they should get more comfortable playing together and at this level, and some more consistency will come with that as well.

On Sunday, the loss hurt, but for the USC community and the James family, it didn't matter that much. Everyone was just happy to see Bronny back out on the basketball court doing what he loves.