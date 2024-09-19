This Saturday marks a new era for USC football as the No. 11 Trojans (2-0) open conference play for the first time as Big Ten members against No. 18 Michigan (2-1).

Week 4 is significant because it signals the start of conference matchups for many teams, and it highlights the seismic shift in college football due to conference realignment over the past year. Games like USC versus Michigan used to happen only by chance, often tied to non-conference contracts or bowl games. In fact, out of their 10 previous meetings, only once has each team visited the other, dating back to the late 1950s, according to the team's site. Every other time they met was in the Rose Bowl. The Trojans hold the overall series lead at 6-4, with their last meeting in 2007, which USC won 32-18.

USC enters the game riding a three-game winning streak against Michigan, and head coach Lincoln Riley’s squad will aim to extend that streak when they travel to Ann Arbor this weekend. The stakes are massive, not just for the Big Ten standings but also for the College Football Playoff race. Now, let's get into some bold predictions for USC versus Michigan in Week 4.

USC defense comes away with at least two sacks and one fumble

Talking about USC’s defense in a positive light hasn't been common in recent seasons, especially after a dismal 2022 where the Trojans ranked 119th nationally in total defense. However, with new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn in charge, USC’s defense is showing significant improvement, currently ranking 55th after two games.

That leap in performance has bolstered USC's chances of a strong season, and possibly a playoff run. This Saturday, USC faces a Michigan offense that has struggled early, ranking 55th in scoring offense, averaging just 19.67 points per game.

The big storyline this week is Michigan's decision to start junior quarterback Alex Orji over senior Davis Warren. Orji’s presence adds an element of unpredictability to Michigan’s offense, making it more challenging for USC to prepare. However, Orji’s lack of in-game experience could leave him vulnerable to a defensive unit eager to exploit those growing pains.

Expect Lynn to dial up some pressure and test the inexperienced quarterback. USC should capitalize with at least two sacks and force a fumble, creating momentum for their defense to help control the game.

Miller Moss continues to solidify his Heisman hype

Miller Moss turned heads with his performance in last year's Holiday Bowl, and his impressive Week 1 victory over LSU only bolstered his growing Heisman candidacy. Look for him to continue that momentum when USC faces Michigan on Saturday.

Though Michigan's defense could be one of the tougher units Moss encounters this season, the real concern for the Wolverines is on the offensive side of the ball. If Michigan’s offense struggles to maintain possession or turns the ball over, it could set up the Trojans with favorable field position. In that scenario, Moss and the high-powered USC offense will be quick to capitalize.

Much like Texas' Quinn Ewers did in his breakout performance against Michigan earlier this season, Moss has the chance to make a statement in front of a national audience at The Big House. Expect him to deliver a 275-yard, 2-3 touchdown type of day, further elevating his stock in the Heisman race.

Zachariah Branch has a punt return for a touchdown

After two relatively quiet games this season, USC wide receiver and kick return specialist Zachariah Branch has been held in check, with just eight receptions for 75 yards and no touchdowns. So, the question must be asked: Is Branch in a sophomore slump, or are teams just scheming effectively to neutralize him?

Given Branch's immense talent, it's more likely that opposing defenses have been preparing well to limit his impact. However, a player of his caliber can't be contained forever, and a breakout performance seems inevitable. What better stage for that resurgence than USC's Big Ten opener against Michigan?

This game has the potential to be one of those where everything seems to go wrong for Michigan. A key moment could come on special teams, with Branch running back a punt for a touchdown, flipping the momentum in USC's favor.

USC beats Michigan, moves to 3-0, winning first Big Ten game

Believe it or not, this could be a close game for three and a half quarters before USC pulls away with a couple of late scores to seal the victory. The key factor here lies in Michigan's offensive struggles, as they remain in an adjustment phase with uncertainty at the quarterback position.

While the Wolverines' offense may be a work in progress, their defense has the potential to keep the game competitive for a while. USC's offensive line, though solid, may not be as strong as Texas' unit that protected Ewers all day two weeks ago. Therefore, they could allow Michigan's defensive front to create pressure on Moss throughout the contest.

In the end, however, USC's explosive offense and opportunistic defense should be enough to secure a victory at The Big House, further solidifying the Trojans as legitimate contenders in the College Football Playoff conversation.