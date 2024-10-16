ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

USC will face Maryland this weekend at SECU Stadium. It's a Big Ten showdown and we're sharing our college football odds series while making a USC-Maryland prediction and pick.

USC lost 33-30 to fourth-ranked Penn State last weekend. Ultimately, they led through most of the game but allowed the game-tying touchdown with 3:04 left. The Trojans allowed the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Maryland lost 37-10 at home to Northwestern last weekend. Unfortunately, they trailed 17-7 at halftime and just could not rally to win this game.

Here are the USC-Maryland College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

USC: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -260

Maryland: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Maryland

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

USC is averaging 24.75 points per game.

Miller Moss has passed for nine touchdowns and five interceptions over the last four games.

USC is 5-2 against the spread over their past seven games.

Moss has been efficient this season, passing 1,1618 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, and hopes to continue playing well for a team that is still in transition. Ultimately, he must be efficient again as he battles Maryland on the road. Woody Marks has been solid, running the ball 101 times for 579 yards and four touchdowns. Also, Quinten Joyner has been good, running the football 30 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyron Hudson has been a solid receiver, catching the football 22 times for 262 yards and one touchdown. Also, Ja'kobi Lane has 23 receptions for 252 yards and four touchdowns. Zachariah Branch has added 23 catches for 233 yards.

The defense has several players who can cause havoc. Significantly, Eric Gentry has added 18 solo tackles and two sacks. Devan Thompkins has tallied three solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Likewise, Mason Cobb has tallied five solo tackles and two interceptions. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has tallied 15 solo tackles and two interceptions. This defense must avoid collapsing down the stretch and make plays to help swing the tide in their direction.

USC will cover the spread if Moss can spread the football around and Marks can run the ball well. The defense must also make key plays and prevent Maryland from driving the ball down the field.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is averaging 31.25 points per game at home.

Maryland is allowing 20.25 points per game at home.

Billy Edwards has passed over 300 yards twice this season.

Maryland struggled last weekend. Now, they expect to bounce back after barely registering any offense. Edwards has been great overall, with 1,740 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Ultimately, he drives this offense and can make big plays. Roman Hemby has been a good running back. So far, he has rushed 74 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Nolan Ray has been a good back, running the ball 39 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Tai Felton has been explosive on the field. Amazingly, he has 55 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Kaden Prather has been a good secondary option. Therefore, he hopes to continue thriving as he comes into this one with 34 catches for 350 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has some playmakers who can make a big impact on the scoreboard. Substantially, they all can change the game. Caleb Wheathead has tallied nine solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Kellan Wyatt has added 11 solo tackles and three sacks. Glendon Miller leads the secondary with 14 solo tackles and three interceptions. Likewise, Jalen Huskey has tallied seven solo tackles and three interceptions.

Maryland will cover the spread if they can avoid making mistakes and run the ball efficiently to chew the clock effectively. Then, they must make big plays to stop the Trojan offense and force them into long third downs.

Final USC-Maryland Prediction & Pick

USC is 4-2 against the spread this season, while Maryland is 2-4. Moreover, USC is 0-2 against the spread on the road, while Maryland is 1-3 against the spread at home. USC is 2-2 against the spread as the favorite, while Maryland is 1-1 against the spread as the underdog. Additionally, the Trojans are 2-2 against the spread against the Big Ten, while the Terrapins are just 0-3 against the spread against the conference.

Because USC has moved into the Big Ten, this is the first time these teams have played one another. Surprisingly, USC has such a large advantage here. Ultimately, the Trojans have not done much to warrant this standing this season. Maryland is also at home. Yet, it has not done much for them this season. This game will be close and will go down to the final seconds, with Maryland covering the spread.

Final USC-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland +7.5 (-118)