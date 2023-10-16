In the world of college football, expectations often run high, and the hype can be intoxicating. In the case of the USC Trojans football team, this season was no exception. The media buzzed with excitement, and the Trojan faithful dared to dream that their beloved team was finally ready to make a run at the College Football Playoff. The hope was fueled by a confluence of factors — the arrival of star quarterback Caleb Williams, the promise of a capable head coach in Lincoln Riley returning for his second season, and the belief that perhaps, just perhaps, USC's defense had improved.

Fast forward to the present, and the story is starkly different. Then No. 10, now No. 18 USC's status as a College Football Playoff contender is non-existent after their loss to Notre Dame, and the truth is, it was never a real threat to begin with. Saturday night was proof of that.

USC football exposed by Notre Dame football

The Trojans' season has been marred by three weeks of sloppy play against Arizona State, Colorado and Arizona, especially on the defensive side. While Caleb Williams has been a shining beacon of hope, often times orchestrating comebacks in those previous three games, the glaring weaknesses in USC's overall game were laid bare when they faced the Fighting Irish on Saturday night.

Several elements conspired against the Trojans in their showdown with the Notre Dame. From the colder weather to Notre Dame's robust offensive and defensive lines, everything seemed to be working against USC. Perhaps most notably, Caleb Williams had a rare off night, throwing three interceptions and throwing for less than 200 passing yards, and getting sacked six times. It was a career low night for the former Heisman winner.

It's essential to acknowledge that USC has come a long way from where it was just two seasons ago. The hiring of Lincoln Riley injected new life into the program, and the Trojans have made significant strides since his arrival. However, the harsh reality is that USC football is not yet back to where everyone wants them to be — that is, a national contender, vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

USC football offense troubles now?

A concern that was exposed the other against Notre Dame was, surprisingly, that of USC's offense. Despite the presence of Caleb Williams exhilarating play, he can only do so much. The offensive line's inability to protect him and open holes in the run game left Williams exposed and vulnerable all night against the Fighting Irish. Therefore, when the offense encounters trouble, facing much better defensive fronts that they have prior to Notre Dame, there is no reliable foundation to fall back on. These offensive struggles raise doubts about USC's ability to compete against far more formidable opponents like Washington and Oregon, who also have better defenses.

USC football defense continues troubles

Defensively, the Trojans have faced major challenges dating back all the way to last season that have seemingly not been fixed. Even while leading the Pac-12 in sacks, giving up 40-plus points in three consecutive games has been an eye-popping concern that there seems to be no answers to. While some criticism has been directed at defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, it's crucial to recognize that the offense's four turnovers against Notre Dame that led to 28 points played a significant role in their lopsided loss against Notre Dame.

Where does USC football go from here?

The road ahead for USC is fraught with challenges, including matchups against four more top-25 ranked opponents (14 Utah, 5 Washington, 9 Oregon, 25 UCLA), and the dream of a College Football Playoff appearance seems distant if not downright obsolete now. While USC's goals of a Pac-12 title and potential playoff bid are not entirely out of reach, the Trojans football team now must first find its identity and address the issues that have plagued them team week after week. But headed into Week 8, is that even possible at this point?

The Trojans, once the giants of college football, now face an identity crisis. It's a sobering reality that USC was never the College Football Playoff threat the hype suggested. Rebuilding a powerhouse takes time, effort, and patience, and the Trojans are still on that journey. With their star quarterback likely on his way to the NFL at seasons end and their head coach still struggling with familiar issues that have plagued him his entire head coaching career now, what's the next move?