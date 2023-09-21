The USC football team has looked impressive so far this season as they have cruised to a 3-0 record. The Trojans have defeated San Jose State, Nevada and Stanford. It's hard to gauge how good each team is at this point in the season as most squads haven't faced very tough competition, but so far, USC looks like one of the best teams in the country. The Trojans have specifically looked very impressive on offense, which isn't a surprise as they are led to by Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Last season, Caleb Williams helped turn the Trojans back into a national power, and he ended up winning college football's most coveted award in the process. The USC football offense was outstanding, and it was good enough for the Trojans to compete for a national championship. Unfortunately, the defense was a different story. USC had a chance to lock up a playoff spot with a win against Utah in the Pac-12 championship, but the defense had perhaps their worst performance of the year, and the Trojans couldn't get the job done.

This season, it's national title or bust for USC, and they're off to a good start. The Trojans had a great year last season, but they didn't accomplish any of their goals. The next step in accomplishing those goals this season is defeating Arizona State football this weekend. This is USC football's first road game of the season, so it could present some challenges, but the Trojans are massive favorites heading into this one. Here are four predictions for their clash this weekend with the Sun Devils.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

USC will score 60 points

While this is USC's first road game of the season, it shouldn't present any challenges. Arizona State is 1-2 to begin the season and their only win is a three-point home win against Southern Utah. The Sun Devils are not close to being on the level that USC is on, and the Trojans are going to explode for a ton of points in this one. In USC's last game against Stanford, they had 49 points at halftime. Things are going to get ugly quickly in this one as well.

Caleb Williams will throw for 250 yards… in the first half

Caleb Williams hasn't been able to play a full game yet because of all the blowouts, but his season stats wouldn't make you think that. In the first half against Stanford, Williams threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns. That's a great game for most QBs. Williams did it in a half. He likely won't play much in the second half this weekend either, so expect him to take advantage of the little time he will have on the field.

Zachariah Branch will break the internet again

The most electrifying freshman in the country this year could very well be USC's Zachariah Branch. He already has two kickoff/punt return touchdowns and he has had some electric receiving plays as well. He is an explosive play waiting to happen, and as the season goes on, college football fans are going to continue to hear his name called. He is a play maker, and he has the best QB in college football throwing to him. He is going to have another big game.

USC will win by 45+

USC is currently favored by 34.5 in this one and they are going to cover that spread with ease. Arizona State is one of the worst teams in the Pac-12, and we saw what happened the last time the Trojans played a bottom-tier team. The home field advantage for Arizona State will maybe help them a little bit, but not nearly enough.

USC vs. Arizona State will kick off at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday from Tempe.