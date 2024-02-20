USC football makes the cut for one of the most talented high school players in the 2025 recruiting class.

USC football is making the cut for a blue-chip high school football recruit. High school defensive tackle Kevin Wynn is including the Trojans in his top choices for schools, per Sports Illustrated. Wynn is a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

Wynn is a 6-foot-2, 320 pound defensive player from Georgia. He's a highly recruited prospect that held offers from several power 5 programs across the country. The young man just cut his list of potential schools, with USC joining Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, NC State, Michigan, and South Carolina, per Sports Illustrated.

USC football is coming off of a disappointing season that saw the Trojans struggle down the stretch. USC finished the 2023 campaign with a series of tough losses in their last three regular season games, but did manage to win the Holiday Bowl over Louisville. The Trojans struggled to get stops throughout the year on defense, giving up more than 35 points to opposing teams a total of seven times. USC football coach Lincoln Riley would absolutely love to have a stud like Wynn helping to anchor his defense.

USC football starts their 2024 season against LSU in a massive non conference game, played on September 1. The Trojans also have non conference games this season against Notre Dame and Utah State. The university is leaving the Pac-12 Conference, and will play in the Big Ten starting in 2024. The Trojans join UCLA, Oregon and Washington in heading to the Big Ten. Wynn will surely be watching this upcoming season closely as he ponders where to play in college.