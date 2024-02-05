Is a reunion in the works?

Dan Quinn is officially starting a new era with the Washington Commanders. He has made sure that they get an identity on offense. This prompted him to hire USC football's offensive assistant, Kliff Kingsbury. It was not the ideal year for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans but they still have a love for their former coach. Caleb Williams was even happy about the hiring, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“My dawg, Congrats,” were the words that Caleb Williams posted.

Kliff Kingsbury and Williams worked together to build the USC football offense. Their air attacks were lethal during the season but it just could not net them a College Football Playoff berth. Now, both of them are making their transition into the NFL which is always the dream for players and coaches alike.

Being in the same league is already good for both of them but being under the same Commanders system might also work out. Dan Quinn possesses the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This could be the move that allows Williams to reunite with his former coach in the USC football program. They know each other well in the field, developed chemistry through practices, and created familiarity within schemes.

There will be a lot of options for the Commanders to take early in the draft like Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels among others. Williams might also not be on the board anymore once the clock for the second pick starts. But, it would be an amazing transition that'll help Williams grow without much birthing pains.