USC football star Caleb Williams is “determined” to make the College Football Playoff this year, he told ESPN at Pac-12 Media Day.

“I haven't been in the College Football Playoff in my two years of playing,” Williams said. “It's been tough. It bothers me because I play for championships. I don't play for anything else. So not being able to have the chance and being so close frustrates me. This year it's going to be a good one.”

USC was right there in Williams' first season as the Trojans' quarterback. They finished 11-1 in the regular season, and had control of their own playoff destiny, needing only one more win against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Had the Trojans won that game, they almost certainly would've earned a bid in the College Football Playoff.

However, Utah handed the Trojans their second loss of the year and eliminated the Trojans in the process.

Caleb Williams had a phenomanal year individually. He finished the year with 4,919 all-purpose yards and 52 touchdowns and earned the Heisman Trophy. But that's not what the future No. 1 pick is playing for.

Williams said he replays mistakes he made last year in his head. “I have plays in my mind that I can think of and vividly,” he said. “I zone out and think of the play and where we were and all that. It's for sure a chip. I know I'm not the only one.”

His coach, Lincoln Riley, said last year's shortcomings still leave a sour taste in his mouth. I want that pissed-off attitude. I don't think I've had to cultivate that or create it. It's there. It's definitely there.”

The Trojans 2022 season is unquestionably a success when compared to USC's previous stretch, including 2021's 4-8 campaign. However, once USC immediately had so much success and put one of the nation's most productive offenses on the field, the expectations skyrocketed.

It was no longer the story of how Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams turned USC football around. It was the story of a real championship contender. That's why, when USC's playoff hopes ended the way they did, it hurt a little extra.

USC's path isn't getting any easier this year. They're on the college football radar, and anything less than a College Football Playoff appearance will be considered a failure for Williams and the Trojans.