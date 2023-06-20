USC football's game-breaker Caleb Williams is as much of a no-brainer as it gets for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to SI.com's Albert Breer. “I made calls about next year’s draft class last week, and I can say that the sentiment I got on the USC Heisman winner is pretty unanimous,” Breer said.

Former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer told Breer that anyone selling Williams short is out of line. “I can’t wait for the one scout that tries to tear him apart like they did with Andrew Luck,” Dilfer said. “Like, C’mon, guys, sometimes you don’t have to be negative. There’s nothing not to like.”

The NFL proves too much to handle for elite college quarterbacks just about every year. So, someone is always trying to get ahead of the curve, speaking a bust into existence. But sometimes, a college player like Williams comes along that just has to be good in the pros.

Robert Griffin III was everything he was promised to be until he blew out his knee. Cam Newton, an all-time NCAA legend, won an MVP and carried an average franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. Andrew Luck was guaranteed to translate to the NFL, and he did.

Caleb Williams is one of those guys; he's as elite as they come. Williams walked into a new situation as a true sophomore and won the Heisman Trophy, totaling 4919 yards and 52 touchdowns, with just five picks.

Williams is a USC football legend already, and he's the betting favorite to win the Heisman again next year. However, history indicates he's unlikely to become just the second player to win the award twice.

However, Williams is the best prospect to enter the NFL since Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes wasn't the greatest college prospect, but now he's the most dynamic quarterback talent the NFL has ever seen.

That means Williams has… untapped potential?

Somehow, Williams' tape speaks louder than his numbers do. The 21-year-old is an elite passer, an escape artist in the pocket, and sees the field remarkably well for his age. Better yet, his mentor and coach is college football's quarterback whisperer, Lincoln Riley.