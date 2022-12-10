By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following the success of his 2022 campaign, USC starting quarterback Caleb Williams has been compared to one of the NFL’s most prolific passers, Kansas City Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes.

In recent weeks, Caleb Williams has been labeled as the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. He is likely to be one of the first players taken in the 2024 NFL draft.

Ahead of Saturday night’s Heisman ceremony, Calen Williams, a finalist for the award, spoke on the Patrick Mahomes comparisons.

According to Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, Williams stated, “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do. I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Caleb Williams didn’t hold back with this statement. He claimed that he can do anything that Mahomes can do on the football field. And based on what he has accomplished in his two collegiate seasons, he may not be wrong.

At both the University of Oklahoma and USC, Caleb Williams has found success. Over 24 collegiate games, he has thrown for 5,987 passing yards, 58 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He has added 814 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground on 188 carries.

On his way to being a Heisman finalist, Williams has put together an elite campaign in 2022. This includes taking home both the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards. Now, on Saturday, he looks to add the Heisman award to his trophy case.